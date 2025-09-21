Shropshire Star
Car and motorbike crash on major road in Bridgnorth

Emergency crews were called to a major road in Bridgnorth following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

By Luke Powell
Published

At 9:41am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a road traffic collision on the A442.

One fire crew was dispatched to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a car collided with a motorcyclist.

Firefighters used an environmental pack to deal with a fuel spillage.

They were finished at the scene by 10.51am. 

