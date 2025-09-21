Car and motorbike crash on major road in Bridgnorth
Emergency crews were called to a major road in Bridgnorth following a collision between a car and a motorbike.
By Luke Powell
At 9:41am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a road traffic collision on the A442.
One fire crew was dispatched to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said a car collided with a motorcyclist.
Firefighters used an environmental pack to deal with a fuel spillage.
They were finished at the scene by 10.51am.