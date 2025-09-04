'I could have lost my fingers!' Bridgnorth man describes the terrifying moment his laptop 'exploded' into flames - twice

Tony Phillips, 78, was watching television on the evening of Sunday, August 24, when his wife heard an unusual noise coming from the table where their HP laptop was charging.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Mr Phillips described turning around to see sparks flying from the electrical device that he said had been on charge for under an hour.

The quick-thinking 78-year-old took the laptop into his garden, away from the house, where it burst into flames.

Mr Phillips and his wife came away unscathed from the incident, and no damage was caused to their home, but it came as a shock and a scare.