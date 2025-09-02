Care home near Bridgnorth 'disappointed' after requires improvement rating - leaders vow to 'turn it around'

Bradeney House Nursing & Care Home in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, was rated 'requires improvement' following a recent inspection from the CQC.

The home, which provides support to adults of all ages living with dementia and nursing needs, is owned by Holy Cross Care Homes Limited.

A report from the healthcare regulator said the home was "identified for an assessment" in June after they received notifications and "information from the local authority".

During their visit, inspectors noted that residents and relatives were "positive about the quality of their care" and "felt safe".

But the report, published over the weekend, said the feedback "did not reflect the evidence" found during the assessment.

Bradeney House Nursing & Care Home. Photo: Google

Inspectors stated they found several breaches in regulation during the inspection, including those relating to 'dignity and respect', 'safe care and treatment', and 'good governance'.

The reported stated that systems were "not effective in identifying health and safety, infection control and medication concerns" and "people’s privacy and dignity was not always respected".

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for Bradeney House said a number of changes had been made since the inspection in June - and they had received positive feedback from the CQC and the local authority.

They said: "Since the CQC visited us in June we have furnished them with a full and comprehensive action plan of what has taken place since their visit, what procedures we have introduced and evidence to support this - CQC has thanked us for our proactive approach.

"We have also been inspected by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council, who have both been impressed by our actions.

"We would like to reassure you we have taken the warning notices extremely seriously and are disappointed in ourselves, but we have and shall continue to take steps to turn this around."

The care home also confirmed they had advertised for a new home manager, who is set to take up the position later this month.