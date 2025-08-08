New project to give aspiring music technicians the chance for live festival experience

ShireFolk, which brings big-name folk acts to towns such as Bridgnorth and Ludlow and runs the former's Music and Arts Festival, has partnered with Vibrant Shropshire to launch of the Crew Futures Project.

The project is a new initiative designed to give people with little or no prior experience the chance to learn what it takes to work behind the scenes at live music and arts events.

ShireFolk has been commissioned by Vibrant Shropshire to deliver the project. The commission is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Have you got what it takes?

“Whether you’re looking to gain hands-on technical skills or explore a potential career in live events, the Crew Futures Project is a great place to start,” said Westley Bone of ShireFolk.

He said four successful applicants will take part in two days of free practical training in Bridgnorth on Saturday and Sunday, August 16 and 17, where they’ll learn the essential skills required to work on live events — including stage setup, equipment handling, and basic sound engineering.

This will be followed by three days of real-world experience as part of the technical crew at the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival — a popular grassroots event celebrating emerging talent and creativity that takes place this year from August 22 to 25.

But the Crew Futures Project is about more than just training. It’s about investing in the future of live music in Shropshire, added Westley.

“Grassroots events rely on more than just great performers,” he said. “They need passionate, skilled technicians behind the scenes to bring those performances to life. By developing new talent locally, we’re helping to build a stronger, more sustainable music scene for everyone.”

This opportunity is open exclusively to Shropshire residents aged 17 and over. No previous experience is necessary — just enthusiasm, a willingness to learn, and a love for live music and events.

Applications are now open at shirefolk.co.uk and will close at 5pm on Sunday, August 10.