'We're so proud' - Bridgnorth firm celebrates one-year anniversary of community garden

Bridgnorth Aluminium, one of the largest employers in the town, created the Bridgnorth Aluminium Community Garden in memory of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the death of Prince Philip in 2021, Bridgnorth Aluminium, which employs about 450 people, was inspired to create the garden. This initiative was at the request of the company’s owners, who have long-standing ties to the Greek royal family – Prince Philip was born in Corfu.

After the subsequent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the company decided to further honour her memory and contribute to the community by transforming the Hazeldine foundry site into a garden.

The garden is located on Bandon Road, a site owned by Bridgnorth Town Council, where Trevithick’s historic locomotive, Catch Me Who Can, was built in the 18th century. Last year, the town council approved the garden’s creation, and the project has been managed by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

Located on the site of the former Hazeldine foundry, known for Richard Trevithick's steam locomotive, the garden is a tranquil and educational space.

It was officially opened to the public last July and has been visited by hundreds of people who have enjoyed its mix of formal and wild flower areas, and a focus on celebrating the site's industrial history and promoting wildlife and sustainability

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Aluminium said: “One year ago we celebrated the official opening of the Hazeldine Foundry Community Garden.

“Created in memory of the Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip, this special space transformed a piece of Bridgnorth's industrial heritage - the site where Richard Trevithick built his famous 'Catch Me Who Can' locomotive.

“We're so proud to have funded this community project, working alongside brilliant local partners including Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Bridgnorth Town Council, Bridgnorth Civic Society, and many others.”