Consultation event on plans for 44 new homes in county village

The plans, from Shropshire Homes, are for a site on Derrington Road in Ditton Priors.

The planning application, which will be submitted later this year, will include detailed proposals for the development.

Under the proposal the new homes would be built on land which has been identified by Shropshire Council for housing within its Local Plan – which is currently undergoing examination from planning inspectors.

Shropshire Homes said that as well as new housing, the scheme would include enhancements to biodiversity, new public open space, enhanced access and parking to the adjacent Brown Clee CofE Primary School, an extension to the existing 30 mph speed limit, and affordable housing.

Andrew Rogers, land manager at Shropshire Homes said: "We are really excited to share our plans with local residents and businesses after many months of preparatory work.

"This site, which has been identified in the emerging Local Plan, will help to provide much needed homes including affordable homes for the area which will help to maintain the vitality of Ditton Priors' key village services.

"The development will comprise 44 homes including a mix of one, two, three and four bedroomed homes.”

The drop-in consultation will be held at Ditton Priors Village Hall from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Shropshire Homes said they will have representatives available to discuss the proposals.

People attending will also be able to leave comments on the proposals.

More information about the consultation and the scheme is available at https://www.shropshire-homes.com/ditton-priors-consultation