Lord-Lieutenant visits village hall

Anna Turner, visited Chetton Village Hall near Bridgnorth earlier this week after being “inspired” by hearing of their love residents had for their village hall at an awards events.

During her visit, the Lord-Lieutenant gave an informative talk on her work and joined members of the Chetton community for tea.

Anna said: "I met the group last year at the BBC Shropshire make a difference awards, and was inspired by their story and love for their village hall.”

Susanna Bayliss from Chetton Village Hall's committee said: “Chetton Village Hall, near Bridgnorth hosted an afternoon with His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant. Mrs Anna Turner recently.

“Mrs Turner gave an informative talk on her work which was followed by afternoon tea. The audience appreciated the afternoon which the committee put on free of charge.”