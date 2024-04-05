Film shot in Bridgnorth set for worldwide release next week

Bridgnorth director Myles Petford co-wrote and shot 'I was a Soldier' (then, called Falklands Square) back in 2019. Now, five years later, the 28-year-old is celebrating it finally making it to the small screens.

Described by Myles as a "gritty, independent British movie", the film is based on the real story of lead actor Russell Meyers' father's life, telling the story of homeless Falklands veteran, Dave Simms, who is fighting to raise money to save his beloved dog, Sally.

The movie snagged the ‘Best Indie Feature’ award at the 2022 Liverpool Independent Awards, and was an official selection at the Birmingham Film Festival as well as Milton Keynes, Indie House and Cannes.

While set and filmed largely in Portsmouth, eagle-eyed Salopians might pick up on a few Shropshire spots, as the former Bridgnorth Endowed student Myles couldn't resist shooting in his home county.