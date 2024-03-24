Shropshire fire crews scrambled to two separate house fire reports in quick succession

The first incident was at Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford at 1.46pm when the fire service scrambled two appliances from Telford Central with an operations officer to the scene.

They soon found out however that the alert had been caused by a small fire involving cooking and it was out by the time they got there. They used no equipment and sent their stop message just 10 minutes later.

The second emergency call reported a house fire with persons at High Street, Bridgnorth, at 2.02pm.

This time the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled three fire engines, from Much Wenlock and Telford Central with an operations officer.

A spokesperson for the county fire service said it was a "a false alarm good intent" and no equipment was used by crews. The stop message was sent some 20 minutes later at 2.22pm.