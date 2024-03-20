Body found in search for missing man, 25, not seen since February
A body has been found in the search for a man missing since last month.
Officers from West Mercia Police, confirmed on Wednesday morning that the body had been found in Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth.
The discovery was made following searches for a missing man from Codsall, near Wolverhampton, since February 23.
In a statement, the force said: "The man’s family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious."