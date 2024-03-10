Pair arrested after police report finding cannabis stashed under car seat
Two men have been arrested in Bridgnorth after police reported finding cannabis stashed under a car seat.
By Megan Jones
Published
Police say two men were arrested following a vehicle stop in Bridgnorth on Sunday.
After searching the vehicle, officers say they found "a quantity of cannabis" under the passenger seat.
As of Sunday afternoon, the two men were in custody awaiting interview.
Police shared an image following the arrest, showing a blue car with tinted windows just off Mill Street in Low Town.