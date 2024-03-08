Elation to devastation: Atlantic crossing couple's house burns down days after epic journey

At a time when they should be celebrating their epic achievement, which raised money for charity, they now find themselves in need of charity themselves and facing an even bigger challenge - that of creating a new home for themselves and their children from scratch.

Dani, from Oswestry, and Mark from Bridgnorth, moved to Guiscriff in Brittany a decade ago to run a tree surgery business.

They decided to enter the 2023/24 Atlantic Crossing race after Dani's dad, Ian Davies, successfully completed it as part of the Atlantic Mavericks team in 2020. Ian then couldn't resist the challenge of pitting himself against his daughter and joined up again with fellow rower, Jim Ronaldson.

The married couple faced horrendous weather on their journey with their "For Better Oar Worse" boat capsizing and righting itself in massive waves. They then found themselves be-calmed and it took 73 days to make the crossing from La Gomera in the Canaries to Antigua and an emotional reunion with their children, eight-year-old Ellie and five-year-old Eion.

Atlantic Rowers Dani and Mark

It was Ian who took the call about the couple's French home and had to break the news to them.