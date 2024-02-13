Shropshire community 'half way there' to buying village pub that closed in 2022

The Fox at Ryton, near Dorrington, closed unexpectedly in July 2022 but villagers formed The Friends of the Fox Inn with an eye to buying the popular local and reopening it.

The group has applied to The Community Ownership Fund to help secure the purchase of the Fox Inn and said they are "encouraged" by the response.

David Oliver, Chairman, said: “They have asked for more details showing we have sufficient funds from the community to make the vision a reality.