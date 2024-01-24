The Bridgnorth man that helped Oppenheimer create the world's first A-bomb

Christopher Nolan's biopic of the head of the Manhattan Project took 13 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, and looks set to sweep the floor at this year's Academy Awards.

However, Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt, said a Bridgnorth scientist and academic was instrumental to the success of the Manhattan Project.

Mr Gwilt, who has authored numerous books centred on the market town's history, said Dr Ernest Titterton was a senior science and music master at Bridgnorth Grammar School.

He said: "Shortly after the outbreak of war in September 1939 he was recalled to resume scientific works in connection with the European War which he was actively engaged until November 1943."