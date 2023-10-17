The scheme is allowing primary school teachers to offer bike safety classes in PE

The scheme is of a new cycle training pilot funded by the Department for Transport and supported by the Department for Education.

In July this year all primary schools in the Shropshire Council area were invited to take part in the pilot. In total 115 schools responded.

Of these school, 17 were invited to take part in the first round with teaching staff receiving their training last Friday (October 13).

The schools are:

Highley Community Primary School

St Mary’s Bluecoat CofE, Bridgnorth

Stokesay Primary School, Craven Arms

Lydbury North CE Primary School

Longlands Primary School, Market Drayton

Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Oswestry

Buntingsdale Nursery and Primary School

Holy Trinity CofE Primary and Nursery, Oswestry

Sundorne Infants and Harlescott Junior, Shrewsbury

Wilfred Owen Primary School, Shrewsbury

The Grange Primary School, Shrewsbury

Minsterley Primary School

Whittington CE Primary School

Cockshutt Primary School

Shrewsbury Cathedral Catholic Primary School and Nursery

Prees CE Primary School

Bishop’s Castle Primary School

All schools taking part in the pilot receive free training for staff – plus six balance bikes and helmets free of charge.

As places are limited, the remaining schools will be invited to take part over the next two academic years.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “The pilot will give our teaching staff the skills to deliver cycle training and help our children to grow up with the ability and confidence to cycle on the road.

“Thank you again to all the schools that expressed an interest in this training. It’s brilliant that there is so much interest in delivering cycle training in our schools.

“I’m delighted that staff from the first 17 schools have now had their training and we look forward to working with more schools in the near future.”