Dozens of runners turn out for unique 5K race in its third year

Brothers Henry, nine, and Jack Barby, 11

Now in its third year, the Claverley Bells 5K is a charity run held in aid of All Saints Church, which has been a place of worship for around 2,500 years.

All proceeds from the event go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the church, for the benefit of the community, with a sub-donation made out to a different charity each year.

This year, a sub-donation of £500 was made to Breast Cancer Now – a national charity which helps people living with breast cancer and supports research into the subject.

Organiser Jonathan Round said: "It went really well, we had just over 70 runners. It was clouded over for most of the race so it was ideal running conditions.

Barbecue

"The track includes some country trails, there's stone steps and kissing gates, so I would call it more of a trail cross-country route.

"All the runners have to do a lap around the church at the end and one of the nice parts of it is that my grandad, Peter Whitby, was church warden in the 80s and 90s.

"He used to build, fix things and do repairs. We ring one bell when runners get to the church to remind them they're on their last lap."

Registration

This handbell belonged to Peter when he worked as the church warden, so it seemed fitting, Jonathan said, that it would be used to see runners through the finish line.

Organiser Jonathan Round with runner Izzy Cotham

The bell was returned to Jonathan from a local woman, Gloria Swash, who was delighted to complete the full circle and get the handbell back into the hands of the family.

"A lot of people use the church but not everyone goes to it," Jonathan added, "so the race is to keep people connected to it."

Karen Huxtable from Wombourne