Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Witnesses sought as four hurt after car rolls down embankment near Bridgnorth

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car rolled down an embankment leaving four people needing hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident near Bridgnorth
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident near Bridgnorth

The crash happened at around 9.30pm on February 17 on the A454 at Roughton, near Bridgnorth, when a black Ford Fiesta left the road and fell down an embankment and into a hedge.

Four people required hospital treatment after the crash, although none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself, or the vehicle in the minutes before it."

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said an appliance was scrambled from Bridgnorth but that firefighters left the scene after an hour once the stranded vehicle was made safe.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Chris Stones on christopher.stones@westmercia.police.uk or 07870 162981.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News