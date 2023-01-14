Parish Councillor's delight at success of debut children's book

Catherine Holland-Bax, with her book Little Viking Horse, seen through the eyes of her Icelandic Horse, Fleygur.

Catherine Holland, who writes under the name Catherine Holland-Bax, is currently chairman of The Icelandic Horse Society of Great Britain and is also a non-executive director of Dudley Hospital Trust.

The Claverley Councillor self-published her first book, Little Viking Horse, in October 2021.

She said: "It is based on an Icelandic horse, Fleygur, who belonged to my late husband, Roger, who died suddenly from a heart attack in 2016.

"I started writing before my husband died and it was his idea.

"So far I have sold 1,074 copies and have nearly 3,000 followers on my Facebook page.

"I am delighted as I am told that most debut novels do not sell more than 2,000 copies."

Catherine added: "Icelandic horses are small and super-hardy as well as being gentle but spirited.

"Fleygur is 24-years-old and I have a total of three Icelandic horses of which there are only about 1,050 in this country.

"Mine were bred in this country and the breed is known for not only being able to walk, trot and canter but have added gaits.

"They walk, trot, tolt, which is like a running walk, and also have what is called flying pace, a lateral gait that is faster than a gallop.

"I began writing my first book in 2016 and self-published it in 2020 and am currently engaged in writing The Badger Resistance Army.

"I say that this is the Watership Down for badgers.