Full list of road closures in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin over the next week

Most of the delays will be very minor, but one could cause tailbacks of 10-30 minutes.

The latest list features National Highways roads only, so includes A-roads and motorways as opposed to smaller routes.

Two of the closures are already in place, while the remaining seven are due to start over the next week.

Below is the full list of road closures in the county, and below that is a list of Telford and Wrekin's road closures too.

Road closures already in place (Shropshire)

• A5, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions A5/B5069 and A483/B4579, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A5, from 9pm August 15 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to nescliffe bypass, lane closures with switching for maintenance activities.

Road closures beginning in the next seven days (Shropshire)

• A458, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 Both directions Halfway House, traffic signals for carriageway repairs.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of Dualling to B5477 North of All stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

• A49, from 8am September 14 to 6pm September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Knowlegate to Clee hill road, diversion route for off network closure.

• A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 from A495 to Welsh border, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of STW.

• A41, from 9pm September 19 to 5.30am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions jct one to jct seven, lane closures with closure of entry and exit slip roads for grass cutting/visability cuts.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling B5477 north of all stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A49, from 9am to 3.30pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 from B4371 to B5477 south of little stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

Road closures already in place (Telford and Wrekin)

• M54, from 9.30am September 11 to 3pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound and westbound, jct six roundabout and exit and entry slip lane closures, lane closures with switching for vegetation works.

Road closures beginning in the next seven days (Telford and Wrekin)