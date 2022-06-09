Town twinning 'alive and well' in Bridgnorth

The bench presented to Bridgnorth by visitors from

Ron Whittle said members of the association are already looking forward to a visit to Germany in 2023.

Visitors from the two twin towns of Schrobenhausen, in Germany, and Thiers, in France, enjoyed a bumper weekend in Bridgnorth where they took in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the town carnival.

There was initially some doubt about the programme of events, after town councillors questioned a request for up to £3,500 from the twinning association to cover costs, including a formal dinner on the Friday evening of the Bank Holiday.

But it went ahead, with delegates visiting the Severn Valley Railway and attending a formal dinner at the town hall as well as a reception at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

Mr Whittle said: "We managed to cover the cost and the visitors had a fantastic time, helped no doubt by the weather and celebrations that were taking place in the town. There was plenty of dancing and eating at the functions and plenty of compliments for the town.

"Thanks must go to Karen Sawbridge who really helped the event come together, it remains to be seen what the future funding model for such visits is when it is Bridgnorth's turn to once again host the event but we are looking forward to visiting Germany next year.