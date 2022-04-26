Councillor welcomes 'positive' visit

Bridgnorth town centre

She toured the area for over three hours with a senior highways specialist for winter provision earlier this month , listening to residents’ concerns and working through the council’s policy.

A risk assessment was conducted as part of the assessment for each of the nine sites for additional grit bins, requested by residents. The final report will make recommendations as to how many of these sites are viable and whether the provision will be made.

Councillor Buckley said “It was so important for the officers responsible to travel out of Shrewsbury and see for themselves the impact in Bridgnorth.

"When I showed the officer the vast area without any grit provision he was extremely surprised. We walked past homes, down very steep gradients, with sharp bends and bus stops and Innage Lane with three local schools, I think he understood why it was just not appropriate for this vast area to have its gritting provision removed.”

Previously, grit was provided by local staff on quad bikes, ensuring those steep gradient footpaths were ice-free by 8am to protect families that walk to the local schools.

Councillor Buckley added: "All we have ever asked is that Shropshire Council listens to the concerns of Bridgnorth residents and not overlook us when it comes to delivering essential services.

"Although it has taken three months, I am pleased that the highways team has responded to my requests and have committed senior staff time to visit and see for themselves the issues we face in our beautiful – but steep – hilltop town.

"The meeting was extremely constructive and positive and I look forward to seeing the final report and recommendations for our town’s grit bin provision.”

However Cllr Buckley was very hopeful following the positive meeting, saying:

“All we have ever asked is that Shropshire Council listens to the concerns of Bridgnorth residents and not overlook us when it comes to delivering essential services. Although it has taken three months, I am pleased that the Highways team has responded to my requests and have committed senior staff time to visit and see for themselves the issues we face in our beautiful – but steep – hilltop town. The meeting was extremely constructive and positive and I look forward to seeing the final report and recommendations for our town’s grit bin provision.”