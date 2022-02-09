Green fingered Bridgnorth volunteers transforming town

Volunteers hard at work

For the last year they have turned out every Thursday morning at various sites including Sydney Cottage, where some of the beds by the shops have been planted with herbs, vegetables and fruits for the public to pick and enjoy.

Other sites they have looked to develop and transform include Stoneway Steps, Foxes Corner, Library Steps, Bridge Steps, the Severn Street car park and the Hazeldine Foundry.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We have been working in collaboration with Buglife and Shropshire Wildlife Trust, who have helped shape the plans for developing a community forest garden for residents to use and enjoy.

"It will be a space for exploring how food plants grow and are harvested in a wildlife friendly environment.

"We are very grateful to Bridgnorth Town Council who have given permission for us to begin using Hazeldine Foundry site by the river for this purpose."