The blaze broke out in the vehicle at 6pm on Monday (23) in Riddings Lane.

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer were quickly on the scene.

The firefighters said the combine harvester was fully involved in the fire.

Breathing Apparatus was used to allow the firefighters to get close to the blaze and they brought the fire under control by 6.35pm.