Church leaders hope God is on England's side on big Euro's night

Simon Cawdell

Giddy supporters who thought they would never see the Three Lions reach a major final in their lifetime may feel like divine intervention has carried Gareth Southgate's men to the brink of glory.

And millions will be beseeching for a higher power to edge their heroes to a Euro's victory.

Rev. Sarah Cawdell, of Morville Church, and her husband Rector Simon Cawdell of St Mary Magdalene church in Bridgnorth, will be cheering on England at home.

Sarah said: "We're certainly be praying for England and for everyone to enjoy themselves, and blessings to all the people watching it. Hopefully there will be something to party about.

"We will be sitting at home watching it. Everyone in the street will probably know when England scores because Simon can be pretty loud when he's shouting at the TV."

She added: "Hopefully England will win. I think people in Bridgnorth are very excited. Bridgnorth Print Services have made some fantastic England posters. I think a lot of the pubs are fully booked."

Simon said: "Personally, I'm hoping for a really good game with lots of tension, and a 1-0 win for England.

"But as for God being on our side, does he listen to us or does he listen to the Pope?"