High value GPS receivers stolen from tractors in Bridgnorth amid spate of rural burglaries

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

Two "high value" GPS receivers have been stolen from tractors in Bridgnorth.

It comes after a warning of a spate of rural thefts in the county.

A West Mercia Police rural crime spokesman said: "We have received a report of the theft of two GPS receivers from John Deere tractors from a farm in Bridgnorth. As you will no doubt know they are very high value and as such are desired by thieves. Please be vigilant when leaving the devices attached to your vehicles. If at all possible, and we appreciate it's not as easy as it sounds, but please consider removing the receivers from the vehicles when unattended."

Farmers were warned after several burglaries including a theft of horse tack and saddles from a farm in the SY5 area of Shrewsbury on June 29.

Officers urged farmers to be vigilant and keep expensive equipment secure. Most burglaries have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News