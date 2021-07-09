High value GPS receivers stolen from tractors in Bridgnorth amid spate of rural burglaries

It comes after a warning of a spate of rural thefts in the county.
A West Mercia Police rural crime spokesman said: "We have received a report of the theft of two GPS receivers from John Deere tractors from a farm in Bridgnorth. As you will no doubt know they are very high value and as such are desired by thieves. Please be vigilant when leaving the devices attached to your vehicles. If at all possible, and we appreciate it's not as easy as it sounds, but please consider removing the receivers from the vehicles when unattended."
Farmers were warned after several burglaries including a theft of horse tack and saddles from a farm in the SY5 area of Shrewsbury on June 29.
Officers urged farmers to be vigilant and keep expensive equipment secure. Most burglaries have taken place in the early hours of the morning.