Road closed after two-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth

The A458 near Morfe Valley Farm, Quatford. Pic: Google Street View

West Mercia Police said they were dealing with the incident on the A458 near Morfe Valley Farm, Quatford, Bridgnorth.

The fire service has also sent four crews to the scene after reports that one person was possibly trapped in their vehicle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been alerted to the incident at 2.50pm.

Writing on Twitter West Mercia Police urged people in the area to take a different route.