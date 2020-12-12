Road closed after two-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth

By Dominic Robertson

A road has been closed after a crash involving two vehicles.

The A458 near Morfe Valley Farm, Quatford. Pic: Google Street View
West Mercia Police said they were dealing with the incident on the A458 near Morfe Valley Farm, Quatford, Bridgnorth.

The fire service has also sent four crews to the scene after reports that one person was possibly trapped in their vehicle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been alerted to the incident at 2.50pm.

Writing on Twitter West Mercia Police urged people in the area to take a different route.

They said: "Road closure due to RTC, A458 Morfe Valley, near Bridgnorth, from A458/A454 roundabout to Six Ashes. Please use an alternative route."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

