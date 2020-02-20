Boundary change bid likely to be rejected

Bridgnorth Town Council lodged a request to take over governance to include “some or all of the parish of Tasley and the area around Stanmore”, currently under Worfield and Rudge Parish Council.

Last summer’s submission pointed out that “significant changes” have taken place and planned housing development could alter the shape of the town further.

But a report, due to go before a full session of Shropshire Council next week, says a working party has recommended no change to the current arrangement after two rounds of public consultation.

Legal and Democratic Services chief Claire Porter writes that the engagement periods took place in summer and autumn 2019.

“Councillors Christian Lea, Elliott Lynch, William Parr, Les Winwood and Michael Wood, the Shropshire councillors for the divisions in which the parishes are situated, support the proposal to make no change,” she adds.

She recommends that the 74-member council votes to make keep the border where it is.

In its submission, Bridgnorth Town Council proposed extending its boundaries on the west and east sides “to encompass those areas where Bridgnorth has expanded or is likely to expand over time with new housing developments”.

It said the trend for industrial sites to close and be replaced with housing has altered the shape of the town.

The document said Tasley was historically “relatively small”, but 1980s development Tasley Park is “built on the boundary of Bridgnorth” with houses “extremely close to and immediately adjacent to” dwellings officially in the town.

Further building work at Wenlock Rise, similarly, left “no visible gap along the boundary between the two parishes”, and the document said many residents of Stanmore identify as Bridgnorth residents, and use the town’s facilities.

Shropshire Council will meet on Thursday, February 27.