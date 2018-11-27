Car overturned after crash with a coach near Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to Chelmarsh, near Astbury Hall, shortly before 8am this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer. They treated a woman whose car had overturned. She was given treatment on scene then taken to hospital."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent a crew from Bridgnorth.

A small fire broke out in the car after the crash, however, it was extinguished before the crew arrived.