Car overturned after crash with a coach near Bridgnorth

By Aimee Jones | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a coach near Bridgnorth.

Emergency services were called to Chelmarsh, near Astbury Hall, shortly before 8am this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer. They treated a woman whose car had overturned. She was given treatment on scene then taken to hospital."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent a crew from Bridgnorth.

A small fire broke out in the car after the crash, however, it was extinguished before the crew arrived.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

News reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering North Shropshire, including Ellesmere, Whitchurch and Wem.

