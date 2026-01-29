Shropshire brewer announces recruitment day as it renovates historic pub in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter

Joule’s Brewery is renovating the Red Lion in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

A recruitment open day is set to take place on Tuesday, February 11, from 10am to 6pm, and will be hosted at Waterside Tap, Gas Street Basin in Birmingham, while the Red Lion itself is under development.

The event offers an opportunity for those interested in working with Joule’s to find out more about the Red Lion project, meet the team behind it, and learn about future tenancy and career opportunities connected to the pub.

The Red Lion is described by the Market Drayton brewers as a "well-loved, characterful building at the heart of the Jewellery Quarter".