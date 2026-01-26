West Midlands city top spot for 'early risers and late night revellers' as Uber reveals top trip locations

Analysis of millions of trips and deliveries across the UK sheds light on travel, socialising, and takeaway trends, revealing how different cities move at different times of day.

While cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow remain famous for their nightlife, Uber’s data shows Birmingham leading the way in morning journeys, with more trips booked between 6am and 8am than anywhere else in the UK. This highlights the city’s role as a major commuter hotspot, with residents starting their days early.

Birmingham also proves popular after dark. Uber Eats, the food delivery arm of the platform, reported that the city is among the top for late-night deliveries, alongside university hubs like Manchester and Leeds, with orders frequently placed between 10pm and 4am.

Chinese food remained the most searched for on the app, but sushi, pizza, and Thai cuisine all saw significant growth.

One standout trend was matcha, with searches for the Japanese green tea powder drink soaring by 700% year on year.

Eight in ten of the country’s top requested destinations were train stations, reflecting Birmingham’s strong transport links, while tourist and cultural spots such as Cadbury World also drew high demand.

Andrew Brem, regional general manager for Uber UK, said: ”Whether it’s scouting shops on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile, indulging in a treat at Cadbury World or learning about the Fab Four at the Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, people are embracing their passions and the country’s iconic destinations.”

Where are Birmingham's top Uber trip locations?

Here are the most requested destinations in Birmingham, according to Uber data: