Popular chocolate pulled from Costco shelves due to 'allergen risk' - here are the batch codes to look out for

The Food Standards Agency has recalled certain batches of Forest Feast Belgian Milk Chocolate Jumbo Raisins made by Kestrel Foods.

The product may contain undeclared peanuts and nuts, which could be dangerous for people with allergies.

Forest Feast Chocolate from Costco

The chocolate has been sold by retailers including Costco. Customers who bought the affected batches are advised not to eat them and to follow the recall guidance, such as returning the product for a refund.

The recall was issued as a safety precaution to protect consumers.

One kilogram packs with the best before date December 31, 2026 are affected.

The three batch codes included in the recall are: 5344136460, 5345136460, 5346136460.

Costco, Birmingham

A notice released by the confectionery company said: "Kestrel Foods is recalling the product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice which explains to its customers the reason for the recall and how to return the product.”

Customers with peanut or nut allergies should return the product to the Costco store where it was bought for a full refund. The wholesaler has West Midlands locations in Birmingham and Coventry.