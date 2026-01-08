'The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority' - Birmingham Airport suspends operations amidst Storm Goretti chaos

The West Midlands has been hammered by heavy snow, winds and cold weather as the Met Office placed an amber warning on the region.

A number of travel services have been impacted, including West Midlands Railway and local motorways.

Birmingham Airport have suspended their operations due to the impacts of Storm Goretti (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Now, Birmingham Airport has announced that: "Due to heavy snow runway operations have been suspended."

The update read: "Passengers due to travel should contact their airline regarding the status of flights.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."