Birmingham Airport enjoys soaraway success at the British Travel Awards

The airport won ‘Best UK Airport for Leisure Travel (Medium Sized)’ at the awards which celebrate excellence within the travel business in recognition of ongoing work to transform the passenger experience amid a significant period of growth.

Birmingham Airport

The accolade follows a milestone year for the regional transport hub with nine record-breaking months for passenger traffic. The airport has also opened several new airside eateries, as well as seeing consistent growth of routes to key leisure destinations.

Awarded by public vote, the achievement solidifies BHX’s status as one of the best regional leisure airports in the UK - recognising top customer service and its ability to directly connect the Midlands to more than 120 destinations around the world.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director at Birmingham Airport, said: “We’re honoured that Birmingham Airport been named Best UK Airport for Leisure Travel at the British Travel Awards 2025.

"Voted for by travellers themselves, this award is a testament to our ever-growing route network providing choice and convenience, as well as our continued investment into our airport which is undoubtedly resulting in significant enhancements to passenger experience."

He also thanked colleagues "for their continued hard work in ensuring our passengers have a positive experience at BHX" as well as giving thanks to the airport's supporters "for awarding us with this wonderful accolade".

To ensure the airport is geared up for future growth, it is delivering its most ambitious investment plan to date which is seeing £1.5 million being spent each week to improve facilities.

Major projects include further retail and hospitality offerings over the next three years including a multi-million-pound refurbishment from WDF, plus three new food and beverage outlets to be unveiled within the departure lounge.

Outside of the terminal there will be a significant spend on the airfield, including reconstructing parts of the taxiways, new stands, lighting replacement and runway works totalling £40 million.

Recently, the airport announced that Birmingham-based independent chain The Indian Brewery Company will also be landing at the airport with a new airside restaurant.

Scheduled to open in February 2026, the new eatery will showcase a range of locally produced craft beers, paired with its iconic menu of fusion dishes including Indian naan pizzas.