Ryanair to add three new airline routes in Birmingham Airport to offer West Midlands customers record number of holiday choices - here's where the new destinations are

Ryanair have announced 39 routes, including three new ones to Lapland Rovaniemi, Rome Ciampino, and Salzburg, as part of it's latest schedule from Birmingham Airport.

They have also increased frequencies on 14 other routes to and from Birmingham this winter, including winter sun hotspots like Alicante, Barcelona, and Faro, as well as cool city break destinations like Berlin, Krakow, and Madrid, providing Ryanair’s customers in the West Midlands with even more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

Airline Ryanair have announced their new Winter 2025 schedule (Alamy/PA)

Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to launch our Birmingham Winter 2025 schedule, with 39 routes, including 3 exciting new routes to Lapland Rovaniemi, Rome Ciampino, and Salzburg, as well as increased frequencies on another 14 routes, including Winter sun hotspots like Alicante, Barcelona, and Faro, and cool city break destinations like Berlin, Krakow, and Madrid, providing Ryanair’s customers in the West Midlands with even more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

"We wish to continue to deliver traffic and tourism growth across our 22 UK airports, particularly on our 340 new Boeing aircraft, which will deliver over the next 8 years.

"To do this however, the UK market must become competitive. Rachel Reeves should stop talking about growth and start delivering it by abolishing APD.

"In countries all over Europe, like Sweden, Hungary, Albania, and Regional Italy, governments are abolishing aviation taxes and are being rewarded with rapid traffic, tourism, and jobs growth.

"This is the model that Rachel Reeves should copy. She has failed to deliver any growth in the first 12 months of the new Labour Government, but she can reverse this failure, by scrapping APD to make UK air travel and tourism competitive once more, particularly in the UK regions.

"Ryanair’s full Winter 2025 schedule is available to book now at Ryanair.com, with flights to/from Birmingham available from just £29.99.”

Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director at Birmingham Airport, said: “We welcome the news that Ryanair will be launching a route from Birmingham to Salzburg as part of their winter programme for 2025/26. Known as the ‘City of Music', Salzburg offers easy access to some of Europe’s most popular ski resorts, as well as a wealth of cultural sights within the city itself.”

Ryanair’s full Winter 2025 schedule is available to book now at Ryanair.com, with flights to and from Birmingham available from as little as £29.99.