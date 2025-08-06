Watch: Scenes of rescue as Birmingham Airport holds flights for several hours following 'emergency landing'

Birmingham Airport held all flights leaving and entering the airport due to an 'incident' involving a light aircraft making an emergency landing on the runway.

West Midlands Police, as well as emergency services crews, attended the incident, with reports stating that one person had 'minor injuries'.

The small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing this afternoon. Credit: aviationaf

The airport confirmed that all flights would be grounded until at least 8pm, with the Air Accidents Branch saying that an investigation has been launched into the incident, and that a 'multi-disciplinary' team, including inspectors, have been deployed to the airport.

Screengrab taken from the FlightRadar 24 website of the flight path of Flight CWYO2G.

Now, video footage of the emergency services at work at the scene has emerged online, with flight watcher group, aviationaf, showing the downed plane, and police and fire at the scene.

In the video, heavy-duty vehicles, including one with a long spray nozzle, could be seen sitting on guard by the aircraft, with emergency services personnel and airport teams standing nearby.

In an update on X, the airport said: "Following an aircraft incident that occurred this afternoon, operations are expected to remain suspended until at least 8pm.

Emergency services could be seen working at the scene

"Passengers at the airport are advised to speak to their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

Many passengers were left stranded due to the incident, with many facing diversions to the East Midlands Airport, near Derby.

Passengers waiting outside departures at Birmingham Airport after it has been announced that flights at the airport will remain grounded until at least 8pm

Faye Melhuish, who arrived home from a holiday in Spain with her six-month-old daughter, said her plane could not land at Birmingham Airport and had to be diverted.

The 38-year-old said: “We flew from Spain and we were due to land here at 2.20pm. Then, in the air, we were circling to see if we could land.

“The captain basically said we are going to have to go to East Midlands Airport.”

Birmingham Airport has confirmed at 8pm (August 6) that its runway has reopened with flights now allowed to begin departing

“Following the aircraft incident today, the runway has reopened and operations have resumed,” the airport said in an update posted on X.

It apologised for the disruption caused by the incident and said passengers must check flight details and follow advice issued by their airlines.

The airport added: “Our teams have worked as quickly as possible, in line with strict protocols, which must be followed to ensure a safe reopening of the runway following a prolonged closure.”