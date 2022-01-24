Survey will look at adult social care in the county

People urged to get involved in survey

The Personal Social Services Adult Social Care Survey England (ASCS) is a national, annual survey that selects a sample of people who receive care and support services either in their own or residential home, and or in the local community. The survey asks questions about their quality of life and the impact that the services they use have. It also collects information about self-reported general health and wellbeing.

The 2021/22 survey runs until March 2022. People will be sent a questionnaire by post, including a freepost return envelope and everything is confidential.

Shropshire Council will analyse the results and share them anonymously with NHS Digital, which will collate the results from all councils and publish the national results in October 2022.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “Every council in England with responsibility for providing adult social care services is required to conduct an annual survey of people who use its services.

“Those chosen to take part will be contacted by letter and will be asked their views on how they feel about the services they receive.

“The survey is based mainly on tick box, multiple choice questions and is designed by NHS Digital to be as simple as possible to complete."

Tanya Miles, Shropshire Council’s executive director of people, added: “The Adult Social Care Survey is designed to understand more about how services are affecting people’s lives and their impact on quality of life.

“The results of the survey will be used by the Care Quality Commission, Department of Health, NHS Digital and by Shropshire Council to improve services. The views of people who use our services are important to ensure we are getting them right.