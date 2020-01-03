Tree-cycling to help homeless charity

Veolia, Shropshire Council's Recycling and Waste partner, will make a donation for each tree that is recycled to the Shrewsbury Ark, which runs a daycare centre for the homeless.

The trees will be turned into rich compost.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia Director for the West Midlands, said: “During the first few weeks of January, residents can recycle their real Christmas trees by simply putting them out for collection either in or next to their garden waste bin. And as a way of thanking residents for recycling their real tree Veolia will make a donation to Ark.

“If their tree is more than five feet tall, they just need to cut it into sections to fit into the garden waste bin. All real Christmas trees collected will be sent for composting and turned into valuable soil improver for local farmers and gardeners.”

Last year, more than 4,000 real trees were recycled by Shropshire residents both at the kerbside and at one of the five Household Recycling Centres in Shropshire, in Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Whitchurch and Bridgnorth.

Wendy Faulkner, Acting Manager of The Shrewsbury Ark, said: "The project relies on charitable funds. By recycling your real Christmas tree this year it will give us a great start in 2020.

"The donation will contribute towards us making a difference to people who are rough sleeping, homeless and vulnerable by providing a safe space here in the Shrewsbury Ark where no-one is judged, where everyone is accepted and everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

"The generosity of the public in and around Shrewsbury never ceases to amaze us. Thank you to all those people who Tree-cycle from all of us who work, volunteer and use the Ark's services."

Shropshire currently recycles just over 54 per cent of its waste, well above the national average.

You can find out more recycling advice on the Shropshire Council website at shropshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish.