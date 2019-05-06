Volunteers sought for Shropshire and Telford Age UK

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is appealing for those who can help elderly people in Whitchurch, Wem, Market Drayton, Ellesmere and Oswestry with their benefit claim forms.

No experience of the benefits system is required but volunteers should be willing to travel around the north of the county to visit older people.

The charity also wants those who can donate a few hours between 9am and 5pm in the working week and 9am and 4pm on weekends to befriend older people.

Companionship

Heather Osborne, chief executive officer of Age UK STW, said: "Our volunteer befrienders provide valuable, confidential support to older people who may be experiencing loneliness and isolation.

"They offer companionship, a good listening ear and act as a link between the person and services provided not only by us but also by other local organisations.

"Benefits volunteers provide an essential support service to older people ensuring that they are able to claim the benefits they are entitled to.

"Our volunteers come from all walks of life. They may be newly retired from the world of work, in part-time work and looking to do something positive in their community, or they might have experienced the feeling of loneliness themselves, been helped through it and now wish to give something back.

"Volunteering can be incredibly rewarding. We offer training, expenses and on-going support to ensure all our volunteers are confident and happy in their roles."

For more information, call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s volunteer recruitment team on 01743 588 570, email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit www.ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.