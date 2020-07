Well done to these sporting youngsters, who are at the presentation of the awards for the Wrekin District Council Sports Scholarship Scheme at the council's Malinslee House headquarters in Telford town centre on September 14, 1978. On the left is council chairman Councillor Joe Gittens. Award winners were (this is not a left-to-right caption) Dennis Edwards and Robert Kean (skiing), Gavin McKinnell and Michael Druce (canoeing), Jane and Ruth Walmsley and Russell Knott (swimming), Karen and Janet Beattie (badminton), Jennifer Pearson (orienteering), Paul Flockhart (golf), Linda Burnett (athletics), and Timothy Charnley (badminton). As they all have bags, presumably they all received one.