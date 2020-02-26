Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as flooding chaos continues

Barriers were forced back three meters in Ironbridge and the River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury last night as Bridgnorth braced for its own flooding.

Flood barriers moved three metres at Ironbridge last night but water did not breach them. The river is currently at 6.79m - slightly down from the peak of 6.8m last night.

Marc Lidderth, of the Environment Agency, said river levels in Ironbridge had dropped slightly, but that they were still very high.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency asked people to remain flood aware in Shrewsbury after the river peaked but water levels were still exceptionally high.