Advertising
Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as flooding chaos continues
See the latest pictures from Shropshire as flooding chaos continued to consume Shropshire today, with two 'danger to life' warnings remaining in place for Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.
Barriers were forced back three meters in Ironbridge and the River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury last night as Bridgnorth braced for its own flooding.
Flood barriers moved three metres at Ironbridge last night but water did not breach them. The river is currently at 6.79m - slightly down from the peak of 6.8m last night.
See also:
- LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as Bridgnorth braces for more flooding
- Barriers moved in Ironbridge as river peaks in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth prepares for further flooding chaos
- Train lines closed from Shrewsbury to Birmingham due to flooding
- Environment Secretary to visit flood-hit areas of Shropshire
Marc Lidderth, of the Environment Agency, said river levels in Ironbridge had dropped slightly, but that they were still very high.
Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency asked people to remain flood aware in Shrewsbury after the river peaked but water levels were still exceptionally high.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment