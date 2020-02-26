Menu

Advertising

Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as flooding chaos continues

By Kirsten Rawlins | Bridgnorth | Latest photos | Published:

See the latest pictures from Shropshire as flooding chaos continued to consume Shropshire today, with two 'danger to life' warnings remaining in place for Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

The Boat Inn in Jackfield near Ironbridge

Flood barriers which have moved due to the weight of water in the River Severn in the Wharfage area of Ironbridge

The River Severn in full flow in Ironbridge

Flood barriers in Ironbridge which moved overnight

Flood barriers in Ironbridge which moved overnight

Flood barriers in Ironbridge which moved overnight

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Jackfield and Ironbridge. Pic: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

Barriers were forced back three meters in Ironbridge and the River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury last night as Bridgnorth braced for its own flooding.

Flood barriers moved three metres at Ironbridge last night but water did not breach them. The river is currently at 6.79m - slightly down from the peak of 6.8m last night.

See also:

Marc Lidderth, of the Environment Agency, said river levels in Ironbridge had dropped slightly, but that they were still very high.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency asked people to remain flood aware in Shrewsbury after the river peaked but water levels were still exceptionally high.

Latest photos News Environment Transport Bridgnorth Local Hubs Shrewsbury Ironbridge Telford
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@expressandstar.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News