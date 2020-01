This picture was taken at 5 Carpenters Row, Coalbrookdale, although the postal address was actually 5 Wellington Road, and shows Gertie Millward with her three sons, back left Ted Millward, back right Arthur Millward, and front, Alan Millward. The photo is perhaps from the very early 1960s and Alan, who loaned it, says the family had to move out because the row was condemned – which is ironic because it still stands and is now considered historically important as an example of workers' homes in the Ironbridge Gorge.