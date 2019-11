You would expect us to bring you a ghost on this night, so here we go with a mechanical spook in The Square, Shrewsbury, perhaps around the 1930s. The photo came originally from David Mitchell who told us at the time: "The Silver Ghost, centre, was owned by Edward Trott, a local businessman who used the car to chauffeur the Crown Court judges and the Mayor of Shrewsbury around the town. The 'one horse' transport was a cab owned by Mr W.R. Lea who ran his cab business from the decagonal booth seen by the wall of the Old Market Hall."