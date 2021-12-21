Notification Settings

Hospital visit cancelled as Santa self-isolates to protect vulnerable patients

By Nick Humphreys

Patients at a Shropshire hospital will miss out on seeing Santa this year to protect the vulnerable.

Ludlow Hospital's League of Friends said that it is with a heavy heart Santa has decided that he must self-isolate to protect some of the most vulnerable patients in hospital over Christmas. He will be unable to visit in-patients and dialysis patients in Ludlow Hospital and instead has asked hospital nursing staff to distribute Christmas cheer on his behalf.

“My elves have been working extremely hard to meet the needs of everyone across the world, and so this year I was extremely grateful that Tesco Ludlow has provided gifts for all the Ludlow patients, in conjunction with the Hospital League of Friends. I hope that next year will get back to normal,” added Santa.

Peter Corfield, chairman of The League of Friends said: “It is always the highlight of the season for Santa to visit and offer words of comfort to patients and visitors. We are especially grateful to David Ashton, manager of Tesco Ludlow, and his staff for so generously supporting the staff and patients of the hospital.”

Currently there are 40 dialysis and in-patients at Ludlow Community Hospital, but visitors are restricted. Subject to any changes in guidelines, the Minor Injuries Unit will remain open throughout the holiday period 8am to 8pm.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

