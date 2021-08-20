Health bosses urge caution when attending festivals and mass gatherings

Festivals, sports events and mass gatherings are restarting across the UK following restrictions being eased, but Public Health Wales has warned that Covid has not gone away and that it is important that attendees take precautions to avoid the transmission of the virus.

Dr Eleri Davies, an incident director at Public Health Wales, said: “As restrictions ease across the UK, and festivals and other mass gatherings start again, we’re aware that many people will want to attend and enjoy them after many months being unable to do so.

“As expected following the move to Alert Level 0, case rates in Wales have risen and are currently over 200 cases per 100,000.

“While the vaccination programme has reduced the levels of hospitalisation and fatalities, the virus is still circulating in our communities.

“There are several measures that people can take in order to reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus.

“Firstly, please take up your offer of a vaccination when you receive it, as this is the best way of preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“In addition, if you have symptoms of Covid then please get a PCR test by calling 119 or going to gov.wales/get-tested-coronavirus-covid-19, and self-isolate until you get the results.

"You should not attend a festival or other mass gathering event if you have symptoms.

“You should also consider carefully if it is sensible to attend these events if a close contact has tested positive for Covid, and ensure that you get a PCR test on days two and eight.