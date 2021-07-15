'Not the time to throw your mask in the bin' - health chiefs

Biologist Christophe Delaunay prepares a nasal swab at a coronavirus drive-thru testing site in Paris, Monday, April 6, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michel Euler).

The directors of public health for both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are urging caution as the countdown is underway to easing of most of the lockdown restrictions on Monday.

Figures show a continued rise in positive cases compared to the previous week, and a slow rise in hospital admissions.

The first week in July also saw the first Covid death in Telford and Wrekin for several months.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said: "From next week, we will be living with Coronavirus without restrictions, but our responsibilities do not come to an end.

"Now is not the time to throw your mask into the bin.

"Although cases have not risen significantly this week, we can already see early indications that local cases are spiking for next week.

"There is a slight increase in bed occupancy at local hospitals, and sadly, we recorded our first local death for several months.

"You still need to keep your guard up, even if you have been vaccinated."

Rachel Robinson, director of public heath for Shropshire, said: "Once again, the majority of cases were in the younger, unvaccinated population, and the average age was just 29. Please protect yourself, your family and friends by getting both jabs as soon as possible.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement earlier this week about proceeding to Step 4 on Monday 19 July was no doubt welcomed by many residents, but it’s also important to remember that we are still very much in the pandemic, numbers are rising and we are asking people to continue to exercise a cautious approach.

"Restrictions are lifting at a time where the virus is circulating in our communities in very high numbers. "

In the latest figures there were 569 Covid cases reported in Shropshire, an increase of 24 per cent on the previous week. In Telford and Wrekin, the 492 Covid cases reported were four more compared to the previous week

The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 274 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people, and for Shropshire 178 cases per 100,000.

For the West Midlands, the seven-day infection rate is 353 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 and in England, 357 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000

There were eight patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of July 11.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “The uptake in Shropshire is impressive – more than 85 per cent of adults have had their first jab and nearly 70 per cent have had both. Let’s keep up the good work and keep our communities safe.

"Data shows it is younger, unvaccinated people who are more likely to catch the virus and become ill.”

Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin cabinet member for health and social care, said: "Our focus is on encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as slowing the spread of the virus and containing local outbreaks through our Health Protection Hub.