Volunteers needed at Covid vaccination site in Wellington

Covid vaccinations began at the New Bucks Head, AFC Telford United's ground, in February and are being delivered by Wellington Pharmacy.

The vaccination programme has now been rolled out to all adults.

Bosses at the site say they have been mandated to administer the Pfizer vaccine to the younger cohorts and are struggling with volunteer numbers.

The combination of increased patient numbers, easing of lockdown, furlough ending for many and extended opening hours has led to increased pressures.

The volunteer role is unpaid.