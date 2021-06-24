Volunteers needed at Covid vaccination site in Wellington

By Lisa O'BrienWellingtonCoronavirusPublished:

Volunteers are being sought to help with the Covid vaccination programme in Telford.

Covid vaccinations began at the New Bucks Head, AFC Telford United's ground, in February and are being delivered by Wellington Pharmacy.

The vaccination programme has now been rolled out to all adults.

Bosses at the site say they have been mandated to administer the Pfizer vaccine to the younger cohorts and are struggling with volunteer numbers.

The combination of increased patient numbers, easing of lockdown, furlough ending for many and extended opening hours has led to increased pressures.

The volunteer role is unpaid.

Anyone who is able to volunteer can visit forms.gle/sCz9zXiUcdiqoTcz8 and is requested to fill in their details.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News