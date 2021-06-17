Wales looks likely to keep its restrictions for now

First Minister Mark Drakeford

As leader of the Welsh Parliament, Mark Drakeford prepared to unveil the latest plans to deal with the Coronavirus, people in mid Wales seemed resigned to having to wait a few more weeks for the easing of rules, as those across the English border as doing.

Ministers had been looking at permitting more people to meet indoors - the current rules in Wales say three families can form an extended household.

But it is believe that now only minor changes will be make to the restrictions.

The Senedd's cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss the restrictions and the latest scientific evidence.

Outdoor gatherings were given the go ahead earlier this months and there had been a thought that that could now take in indoor events.

Wales' infection rate has risen from under 10 to 22 infections per 100,000 people since the start of the month as cases have risen.

There have been 100 new positive tests a day on average in the past seven days, with clusters in local areas responsible for the the overall increase.

Experts say that the rise of the Delta Variant and the gradual unlocking of restrictions are to blame.

The conservatives in the Welsh Parliament say that the expected decision to keep restrictions was not surprising.

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said: "This does not come as a surprise, particularly in light of the concerns over the Delta variant."

He said the Welsh government should consider easing some of the restrictions on weddings and funerals and ongoing restrictions would mean businesses would require more financial support.

Currently, larger, outdoor organised gatherings and events, such as concerts, football matches and sporting activities, like organised running groups can go ahead for up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 people seated. However, all organisers planning events and activities must undertake a full risk assessment and put in place measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing.