Free shuttle bus service to Shrewsbury and Ludlow vaccination centres to be temporarily suspended

Arranged by Shropshire Council in partnership with Arriva and Minsterley Motors, they have helped get residents from the most vulnerable cohorts to their appointments since early February.

As the vaccination programme slows nationally next month, all the shuttle buses will be temporarily suspended from Thursday.

The changes will affect the shuttle bus services to Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, Severn Fields Medical Practice in Shrewsbury and Ludlow Racecourse.

Any vulnerable residents unable to get to their vaccination appointments can still contact the council for help.