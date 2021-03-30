Free shuttle bus service to Shrewsbury and Ludlow vaccination centres to be temporarily suspended

By Lisa O'Brien

Free shuttle buses which take people to vaccination centres in Shrewsbury and Ludlow are being temporarily suspended from Thursday.

Arranged by Shropshire Council in partnership with Arriva and Minsterley Motors, they have helped get residents from the most vulnerable cohorts to their appointments since early February.

As the vaccination programme slows nationally next month, all the shuttle buses will be temporarily suspended from Thursday.

The changes will affect the shuttle bus services to Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, Severn Fields Medical Practice in Shrewsbury and Ludlow Racecourse.

Any vulnerable residents unable to get to their vaccination appointments can still contact the council for help.

For advice and support during the pandemic, call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 helpline on 0345 678 9028 or visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

