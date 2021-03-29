Allow us to have vaccine passport, say Shropshire Star readers

Star readers backed Boris Johnson over Sir Keir Starmer

Eight in 10 respondents to our latest lockdown survey said they would support plans to issue documents proving who has had the jab.

The potential for a UK-wide vaccine passport scheme is under Government review until June, with Boris Johnson set to provide an update on its progress next month.

It could see passports issued to people who have been vaccinated against Covid, and be used to gain entry into pubs, restaurants and shops, as well as to travel abroad.

Ministers have said that the option of allowing people to show a negative test to enter venues was also being considered, while any passport could also show immunity levels.

Supporters say the move will help businesses make a swifter recovery from the pandemic, while critics warn it will penalise those who choose not to take a vaccine.

Telford MP Lucy Allan said vaccine passports “may open up overseas travel” but questioned the need for a UK system.

“Given the success of our vaccination programme, a domestic vaccine passport system is unnecessary,” she said. “It is difficult to see how it could be enforced and where the line would be drawn.

“It is clear given almost every adult in the UK will be vaccinated by autumn, the risk to the population will reduce significantly and we should only introduce restrictions on freedoms where absolutely essential. A passport to go the shops or get on a bus would be unworkable.”

The resuls of the Shropshire Star survey

Mr Johnson said there were “difficult issues, moral complexities, ethical problems that need to be addressed” regarding vaccine passports, and said it would only be fair to consider implementing them at such a time when “absolutely everybody had been offered a vaccine”.

The latest NHS vaccination figures show that more than 29 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid vaccine, including more than 500,000 in the West Midlands.

Last week MPs voted to extend coronavirus laws for six months, despite a rebellion from 35 Tories and opposition from 21 Labour MPs.

Ms Allan, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski, North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson and The Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard all backed the extension.

Vaccine passport could allow people who have had the jab to travel

Our survey saw huge support for the continuation of lockdown measures, with 79 per cent in favour of keeping restrictions in place for the time being. And 77 per cent were against the idea of speeding up the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Nearly 3,000 readers took part in shropshirestar.com survey, which asked 10 questions on the key issues facing the country as restrictions start to ease.

Covid infection rates have risen sharply across parts of Europe in recent weeks as a third wave of the pandemic takes hold, prompting Belgium and France to tighten restrictions.

There was concern about the potential of the virus spreading through foreign travel, with 82 per cent in favour of a strict travel ban and 60 per cent saying they feared a new wave from Europe hitting Britain’s shores.

Just six per cent were in favour of lifting all travel restrictions. The rules prohibiting travel abroad are being reviewed by a new task force which is expected to report later this month.

Johnson preferred to Starmer

Meanwhile Boris Johnson was backed to lead Britain’s post-Covid recovery – despite concerns over the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

The majority of respondents to the Star’s latest lockdown survey felt the PM was best placed to lead the nation as it bids to bounce back, although two in five thought the Government had handled the crisis badly.

It marks a big vote of ‘no confidence’ for Sir Keir Starmer, with just one in three people believing he could do a better job than Mr Johnson.

The Labour leader has struggled to make an impact on voters since succeeding Jeremy Corbyn in April 2020, with poor personal ratings and his party lagging behind the Tories in the polls.

Mr Johnson received 68 per cent of votes for being best placed to lead the country, with Sir Keir on 32 per cent.

Only 17 per cent thought the Government had handled the pandemic well, with 44 per cent saying it had “done its best” and 39 per cent saying ministers had performed badly.

Just 34 per cent believe we have the pandemic under control, while slightly less (30 per cent) say the situation is “perilous”.