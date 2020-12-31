Shropshire's public health officials say move to Tier 3 is disappointing but required

The government confirmed both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin would move from Tier 2 into Tier 3 from today, and health officials have said while disappointing, it was required to save lives.

With the announcement coming just one day before New Year's Eve, the move into 'Very High' alert was expected to cause particular disruption to the hospitality industry, which will be forced to close to the public.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire's director of public health, said: "We are seeing cases rise across the county and over the past seven days in Shropshire we have seen 327 new cases, with numbers continuing to rise.

"We are also seeing cases increase rapidly in neighbouring areas and across the country, putting pressure on vital services.

“Shropshire’s move into Tier 3 is a clear message that we must act to reduce the extra burden we’re placing on our local health services. Everyone needs to play their part and follow the rules which are there for our own protection and safety.

“Around one in three people with Covid-19 show no symptoms, so we should all act as if we have the virus. There are no shortcuts to protecting yourself and others. Apply ‘Hands. Face. Space.’ in each and every situation.

“Our Covid-19 test sites have good availability and any residents who are experiencing symptoms, no matter how mild, should book a test as soon as possible.”

Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin's director of public health, said: "The tragic reality is that this virus claims people’s lives and we need to do all we can to reduce the spread.

“While the ongoing vaccination programme provides hope, its full roll-out in the borough will take some time, so we’re still some way off being able to return to normality.